Michael Rice Sells 11,461 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $404,802.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,256.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael Rice sold 10,149 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $370,742.97.

On Friday, March 26th, Michael Rice sold 3,809 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $133,353.09.

On Friday, February 26th, Michael Rice sold 861 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $34,069.77.

On Friday, February 19th, Michael Rice sold 10,107 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $411,961.32.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $412,051.35.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $1.20 on Monday, reaching $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 124,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,407. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLFS. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.