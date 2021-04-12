MicroBitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.07 Million (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $741.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005057 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000123 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 189.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00146115 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

