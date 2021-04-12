Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report earnings of $1.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $1.76. Microchip Technology posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.48.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.52. The stock had a trading volume of 35,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,431. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.18. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,336,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,187,000 after purchasing an additional 249,357 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 236,519 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,708,000 after purchasing an additional 221,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 587,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,071,000 after buying an additional 179,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

