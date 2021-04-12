Micromines Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,835.00 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Micromines has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. Micromines has a market cap of $194,092.41 and approximately $2,835.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Micromines coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00067098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00273258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.32 or 0.00700886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,113.56 or 0.99528343 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $592.48 or 0.00980959 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00020652 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 coins. The official website for Micromines is micromines.co . The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Micromines Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

