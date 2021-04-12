Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $300.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) received a $300.00 price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s current price.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.60.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $255.91. 27,125,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,175,535. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.43. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $162.30 and a 1 year high of $257.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.