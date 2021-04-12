MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.16. 30,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,565,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 3.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. MicroVision’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 205,767 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 4th quarter worth about $5,380,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 4th quarter worth about $2,188,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 972.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 268,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 4th quarter worth about $975,000. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

