Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $423.87 Million

Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will announce sales of $423.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $421.60 million and the highest is $426.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $418.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.36.

NYSE:MAA opened at $146.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.47. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $149.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,019 shares of company stock worth $2,437,528 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

