MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Down 1.8% This Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $17.21 or 0.00028493 BTC on exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $184.51 million and $18,123.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.16 or 0.00467164 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.54 or 0.04121855 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000139 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000145 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,721,458 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.