MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.80

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 511374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

