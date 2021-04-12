Minereum (MNE) Hits Market Cap of $3.30 Million

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $43,348.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00054715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.43 or 0.00668826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00087538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00036292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00042523 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,896,101 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

