MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Lock-Up Period To End on April 19th

MingZhu Logistics’ (NASDAQ:YGMZ) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 19th. MingZhu Logistics had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of MingZhu Logistics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:YGMZ opened at $4.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.91. MingZhu Logistics has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Get MingZhu Logistics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MingZhu Logistics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of MingZhu Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.