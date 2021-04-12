MintMe.com Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $70.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $445,507.18 and $70.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,012.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,136.41 or 0.03559948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.78 or 0.00407877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $673.60 or 0.01122432 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.39 or 0.00535534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.52 or 0.00432444 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $217.61 or 0.00362601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00031920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003545 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

