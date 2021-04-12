Mirror Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $46.40 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $538.54 million and approximately $46.40 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $9.90 or 0.00016295 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00066386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00276526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.31 or 0.00705048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,278.36 or 0.99224048 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.35 or 0.00965189 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020244 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,404,420 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

