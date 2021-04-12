Mirror Protocol (MIR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $23.21 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $634.91 million and approximately $23.21 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for $11.79 or 0.00019528 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00067402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.49 or 0.00290545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.49 or 0.00711075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,202.02 or 0.99672020 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00018103 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.37 or 0.00800284 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,828,899 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

