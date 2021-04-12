Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Achieves Market Cap of $30.92 Million

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for $133.70 or 0.00223017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $30.92 million and approximately $670,531.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00066410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.23 or 0.00272287 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.58 or 0.00694900 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,757.50 or 1.01349201 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.47 or 0.00958275 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00018044 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 231,271 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

