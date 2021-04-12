Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Reaches $17.02

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $32.29 million and $366,288.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for $17.02 or 0.00028013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00066386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00276526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.31 or 0.00705048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,278.36 or 0.99224048 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $586.35 or 0.00965189 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020244 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,897,174 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.