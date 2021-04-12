Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $32.54 million and approximately $47,473.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for $560.31 or 0.00933108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00066776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.78 or 0.00272744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.28 or 0.00694907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,369.41 or 1.00535686 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.85 or 0.00948999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00018029 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 58,068 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

