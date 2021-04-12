Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Market Capitalization Hits $28.03 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $28.03 million and $35,193.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.53 or 0.00069268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00067555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.59 or 0.00292837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $419.76 or 0.00700054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,342.37 or 1.00634987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00017902 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $477.52 or 0.00796371 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 674,878 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

