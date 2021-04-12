Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Tops $41.57 on Major Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $41.57 or 0.00068925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $28.14 million and approximately $326,510.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00067399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00275117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.37 or 0.00711899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,289.55 or 0.99961600 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $594.03 or 0.00984914 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00020530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 676,891 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.