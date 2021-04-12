Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 18,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 217,707 shares.The stock last traded at $19.88 and had previously closed at $19.83.

AVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $6,653,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,410.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVO. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth $10,804,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth $8,929,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth $6,307,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth $5,226,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth $3,010,000.

Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

