Mithril (MITH) Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Mithril has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $137.45 million and approximately $75.58 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00016224 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.48 or 0.00388348 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002119 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mithril

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

