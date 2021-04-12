Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70. 126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTSFF)

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

