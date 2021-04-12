MixMarvel (MIX) Trading Down 27.4% This Week

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $43.93 million and $620,560.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One MixMarvel coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00054297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00019899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00087212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.45 or 0.00642344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00041449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00034754 BTC.

MixMarvel Coin Profile

MixMarvel (CRYPTO:MIX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,848,912,894 coins. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

