Mizuho Begins Coverage on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Investment analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.15.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.78. 91,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of -213.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.92 and a 200-day moving average of $177.31. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $61.88 and a 12 month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,812 shares of company stock worth $12,455,673 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

