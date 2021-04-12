Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI) Shares Up 47.4%

Modern Cinema Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOCI)’s share price shot up 47.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.14. 248,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,486% from the average session volume of 15,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Modern Cinema Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOCI)

Modern Cinema Group, Inc, a motion picture studio, provides co-operative financing, marketing, and distribution services. Its business model focuses on assisting multichannel video program distributors (MVPDs) with production of their own original content; and helping MVPDs to enhance revenues from profit participation.

