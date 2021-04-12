Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Shares Down 6.6%

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) shares were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.67 and last traded at $28.67. Approximately 2,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,018,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MWK shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 4.78.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc purchased 288,460 shares of Mohawk Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $6,778,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $2,361,012.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 319,092 shares in the company, valued at $10,960,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 333,166 shares of company stock worth $7,756,181 and have sold 199,613 shares worth $6,648,975. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

