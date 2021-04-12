Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

MHK stock opened at $202.93 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $202.97. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $799,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

