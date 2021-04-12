Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Raised to $235.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.68.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $202.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.20. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $202.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $3,481,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 293.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $10,642,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

