Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.62.

TAP stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.67. 67,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

