Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Down to $15.80

Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.80, but opened at $15.28. Momo shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 9,758 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,562,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,610,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Momo by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,122,000 after acquiring an additional 604,141 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Momo by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,260,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after acquiring an additional 292,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Momo by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 667,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 243,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

