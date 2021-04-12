MonaCoin (MONA) Achieves Market Cap of $157.43 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00003989 BTC on major exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $157.43 million and $11.07 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,047.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,137.14 or 0.03559075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.93 or 0.00409549 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $670.73 or 0.01116999 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $327.67 or 0.00545674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.68 or 0.00434118 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $214.77 or 0.00357659 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00032483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003540 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.