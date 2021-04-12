Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Andrew King Purchases 8 Shares

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) insider Andrew King purchased 8 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,901 ($24.84) per share, for a total transaction of £152.08 ($198.69).

Andrew King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Andrew King sold 6,138 shares of Mondi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($23.37), for a total value of £109,808.82 ($143,465.93).

On Friday, February 5th, Andrew King bought 9 shares of Mondi stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,772 ($23.15) per share, for a total transaction of £159.48 ($208.36).

Shares of LON MNDI traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,894.50 ($24.75). 712,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,386. The company has a market cap of £9.20 billion and a PE ratio of 18.20. Mondi plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,249 ($16.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,934.50 ($25.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,833.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,736.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.41 ($0.48) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mondi’s payout ratio is 0.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MNDI shares. Bank of America raised Mondi to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,876.25 ($24.51).

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

