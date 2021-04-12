MonetaryUnit (MUE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14,407.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $14,407.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003372 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011041 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003913 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.37 or 0.00608026 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 219,184,037 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

