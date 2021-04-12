Monetha (MTH) Trading Down 22.7% This Week

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0622 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. Monetha has a market capitalization of $25.02 million and $2.68 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monetha has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00054737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.05 or 0.00678929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00088281 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00035953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00043805 BTC.

MTH is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

