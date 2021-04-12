MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho started coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MDB. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

NASDAQ MDB traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $304.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,978. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.74 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.22. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $137.07 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $141,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $65,189,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,502,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,985,288. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,517.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.