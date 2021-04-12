Monkey Project (MONK) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 20.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded up 230.4% against the US dollar. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $8,389.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded 57.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,317,888 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

