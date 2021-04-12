Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:MTU) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.49

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:MTU) announced a dividend on Monday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $1.46. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MTU stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 150 ($1.96). 346,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,531. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 143.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 133.88. The company has a market capitalization of £251.07 million and a PE ratio of 34.20. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 97.20 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 155 ($2.03). The company has a current ratio of 38.84, a quick ratio of 38.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (MUSCIT) is a closed-ended investment trust and investment company. The Company’s investment objective is capital appreciation through investing in small quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or traded on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and to achieve relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding investment companies) (NSCI).

