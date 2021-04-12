Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:MTU) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.49

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:MTU) announced a dividend on Monday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $1.46. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
MTU stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 150 ($1.96). 346,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,531. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 143.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 133.88. The company has a market capitalization of £251.07 million and a PE ratio of 34.20. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 97.20 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 155 ($2.03). The company has a current ratio of 38.84, a quick ratio of 38.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.
About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust
See Also: Systematic Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.