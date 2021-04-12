Monument Capital Management Acquires 12,312 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEG opened at $47.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LEG shares. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

