Monument Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $4,783,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $67.45 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $70.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

