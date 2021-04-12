Monument Capital Management Acquires Shares of 5,848 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.85.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWW stock opened at $401.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $393.30 and its 200 day moving average is $388.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

