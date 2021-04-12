Monument Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 507.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 4.2% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,490,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 135.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $150.87 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $150.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.11 and a 200 day moving average of $138.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

