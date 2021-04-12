Monument Capital Management Decreases Position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Monument Capital Management decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management owned about 0.57% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,408,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 230,904 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 901,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after buying an additional 69,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 216,713 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,510,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 3,192.4% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 348,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 338,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

