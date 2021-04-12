Monument Capital Management Has $1.90 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Monument Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $184,108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after acquiring an additional 151,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,053,000 after acquiring an additional 94,333 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DPZ. UBS Group lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.93.

DPZ stock opened at $393.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.10. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

