Monument Capital Management Has $2.06 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.65.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $190.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.83 and its 200 day moving average is $200.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

