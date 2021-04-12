Monument Capital Management Has $2.21 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,090 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882 in the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $62.34 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average is $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

