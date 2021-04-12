Monument Capital Management Has $2.37 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,232,000 after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,365,000 after acquiring an additional 179,853 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,587,000 after acquiring an additional 47,269 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF opened at $256.79 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $156.87 and a twelve month high of $256.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.29 and a 200-day moving average of $235.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.