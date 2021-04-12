Monument Capital Management Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Monument Capital Management cut its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,266,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Nasdaq by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $156.10 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.67 and a 12 month high of $156.36. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.62.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

In other news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.30.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

