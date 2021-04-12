Monument Capital Management Has $2.56 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $172,020,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $138,031,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,765,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,174,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,148.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after buying an additional 120,528 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $303.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.44 and a 200-day moving average of $280.47. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $161.57 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

