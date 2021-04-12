Monument Capital Management Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Monument Capital Management lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.6% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,345,000 after buying an additional 194,728 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after acquiring an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $230.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $237.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.15.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

