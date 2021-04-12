Monument Capital Management Invests $2.56 Million in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $166,229,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after buying an additional 416,492 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,344,000 after acquiring an additional 322,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after acquiring an additional 283,129 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $59.46 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

